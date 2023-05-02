Suspect in Annapolis stabbing struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Prince George's County
BALTIMORE - A man suspected of stabbing a woman in Annapolis died after being struck by a tractor-trailer Monday in Prince George's County, police said.
Officers responded to an assault call around 1:47 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in Annapolis where they found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was air-lifted to Maryland Shock Trauma in critical but stable condition.
The suspect took off and later died after he was struck by a truck on Route 50 East near near Route 193 in Prince George's County.
The crash shut down several lanes for hours.
Police said the stabbing was a domestic incident.
