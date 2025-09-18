Sunshine and summery temperatures return to Maryland Thursday

Early morning low clouds, mist, and drizzle will lift throughout the morning. A summery feel returns to the area and lasts through Friday evening.

You'll have a nice weekend to enjoy with sunshine and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Maryland weather turns warm and summery Thursday and Friday

Thursday: Any leftover low clouds or fog should lift by mid to late morning. We turn mostly sunny during the afternoon with a light northwest breeze. Highs land in the low to mid-80s across the Baltimore area.

Friday: Dry and a touch warmer. Expect plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Late cold front could bring a stray shower but the day should remain dry.

Maryland enjoys wonderful weather weekend

Weekend: Mainly dry statewide as high pressure settles to our north. Comfortable humidity with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 around Baltimore (cooler in the higher terrain out west). Most of Sunday is dry; a weak warm front could spark a stray late-day shower south of the region , but most of us stay rain-free.

Fall arrives Monday, but summer temps continues in Maryland

Early next week: We warm a bit more as the high shifts offshore and winds turn southerly. Monday stays dry with highs near the low 80s. By Tuesday afternoon, a nearby front may nudge in a few showers for western Maryland, with chances edging east Tuesday night.