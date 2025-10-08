Sunshine and cooler air return after early showers in Maryland

Happy Wednesday!

Widespread rain moved through Maryland on Wednesday morning. However, by 8am, the widespread rain was moving over the Lower Eastern Shore toward the Atlantic. A few areas of light rain continued to move through before drier conditions settled in from west to east.

Even after showers move out, be careful driving as fallen leaves can make the roads even more slick after light rain clears out. We can thank a cold front for the gray and wet start to the day. As the cold front crosses the state today, it'll take the showers and clouds with it. Later in the morning, sunshine begins to break out and continues to break through the clouds as the day goes on. Expect a brighter end to the day.

High temperatures will be 10-15° cooler Wednesday afternoon - upper 60s to low 70s. Even cooler air settles in for the rest of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will see morning lows in the 40s and sunny afternoons in the 60s. Thursday is the cooler of the two days with highs in the low to mid-60s. Mid- to upper 60s are forecast for max temperatures on Friday through early next week (a few low 70s are also possible in the afternoons).

Cold air settles into western Maryland the next couple of mornings: a frost advisory has been issued for Garrett and Allegany counties for Thursday morning and a freeze watch is in place ahead of Friday morning.

Then our attention turns to the weekend. A coastal low will flirt with the Atlantic coast this weekend into early next week. As it moves north, it brings rain potential back to Maryland starting late Saturday. Sunday and Monday also appear wet before showers taper on Tuesday.

All rainfall between now and Tuesday morning will be factored into the drought monitor that comes out next week.