Sun and warmth to late showers in Baltimore, fall chill to return

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the upcoming workweek. Sunshine combined with a gusty southwesterly wind will help warm afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s. A strong cold front will cross the area this evening and tonight bringing a round of scattered showers.

The coolest air of the fall season yet will arrive later this week and continue into the weekend.

Terrific Tuesday weather in Maryland, evening showers likely

After a chilly to cold start Tuesday morning across Maryland, temperatures will quickly warm with the help of sunshine and a gusty southwesterly breeze. Look for temperatures to climb into the lower to middle 60s by lunch time and into the lower 70s this afternoon. Winds will increase out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

You'll need your sunglasses for most of the day. Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon as a cold front approaches. This cold front will bring a round of scattered showers to the Baltimore area between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Rainfall totals will be rather meager with most areas measuring less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

Winds will veer out of the west overnight and become gusty before sunrise. Wind gusts 20 to 25 mph are possible before sunrise Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Clouds should be gone before sunrise Wednesday.

Blustery fall chill returns to Maryland mid to late week

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature cooler fall temperatures and gusty west to northwest winds. While both days will feature plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be dramatically cooler compared to Tuesday. Highs will top out in the middle 60s on Wednesday and only reach the lower 60s Thursday. Winds on Wednesday will gust 20 to 30 mph and gusts may reach 30 to 35 mph Thursday.

Wind-chills during the Thursday morning commute will dip into the mid to upper 30s across most of central and eastern Maryland. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only climb into the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

As high pressure builds over top of the area Thursday night into Friday morning, the gusty winds will quickly diminish. This means widespread frosty conditions will be possible by early Friday morning for areas along and north of interstate 70. Patchy areas of frost will be possible in the normally colder spots south of interstate 70.

After a frosty start in many neighborhoods Friday morning, the chill will ease Friday afternoon with lighter winds and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s with abundant sunshine.

Expect a seasonably chilly weekend across Maryland

Seasonably chilly fall weather will continue into the upcoming weekend. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with more in the way of sunshine with highs topping out in the lower 60s Saturday afternoon. High pressure will still firmly control our weather through Saturday night.

With high pressure to our north, and a developing warm front to our southwest, winds will back out of the east and northeast on Sunday. This will bring widespread cloud cover across the state, which will give the day a chilly feel. Highs Sunday afternoon will only top out in the upper 50s.

In addition to the clouds, there is the possibility of some light showers or sprinkles Sunday afternoon. There is still some uncertainty in regards to the timing and coverage of this light shower and sprinkle activity. Either way, if any rain does manage to fall Sunday it should remain quite light.

There are indications that our weather pattern will become more unsettled as we head into the last week of October and into the start of November. This may bring several chances of much needed rain, which would be greatly beneficial to the flash drought developing across the area.