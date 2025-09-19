Summery weather Friday across Maryland, cooler and nice weekend

Patchy dense fog will continue to impact our eastern shore communities. The locally dense fog should lift by mid-morning. Get ready for a summery Friday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to near 90°

Caroline County schools are starting with a 2 hour delay.

Worcester County schools are starting with a 1 hour delay.

Friday feels summery across Maryland

After any early morning patchy fog burns off, we're looking at a hot and somewhat humid day across Maryland. Early morning temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s, but will climb into the middle to upper 80s for much of central and eastern Maryland this afternoon. Locations in western Maryland could approach 90°. With moderate levels of humidity, the heat index may climb into the lower 90s in a few spots. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

A cold front will cross the area tonight with some passing clouds and not much more than a stray sprinkle or shower, mainly north and west of Baltimore City. Lows will dip into the 50s and 60s. Patchy areas of fog will reform overnight with the clearing sky.

Maryland enjoys a cooler, nice weekend

The crossing of the cold front Friday night brings in major temperature relief for the weekend.

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with more in the way of sunshine and very inviting temperatures. If you're going to be out and about expect a mostly sunny sky with winds out of the east-northeast at about 10 mph. The weather looks spectacular for Charm City LIVE with temperatures mainly in the 70s from lunchtime through the early to mid evening hours.

The cold front that crossed our area Friday night will start to lift back as a warm front Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring a substantial increase in cloud cover, but the most recent trends on our computer models keep us mainly dry. There is the outside chance of some drizzle on the eastern Shore, Baltimore City, and along the Bay Sunday morning. Odds favor just gray skies and cool temperatures Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon may see some partial clearing with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Low clouds and patchy fog will likely return Sunday night as the warm front stays stalled to our south.

Storms possible across Maryland Tuesday afternoon and evening

Warmth and humidity builds Tuesday ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will spike into the lower to middle 80s. Scattered gusty thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms may bring drenching downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

There is a chance a few showers linger in the area into Wednesday morning before a push of drier air arrives Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will top out around 80°.

More showers are possible as we head into next Thursday.



