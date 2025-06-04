Smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers in Maryland sky as summer weather arrives

The first taste of summer weather is arriving in Baltimore and across Maryland Wednesday.

The summer-like temperatures will last through the end of the workweek, along with the first true taste of humidity.

Along with warm weather, smoke from Canadian wildfires is still lingering above Maryland.

Smoky sky in Maryland from Canadian wildfires

Canadian wildfire smoke will be noticeable in the skies above Maryland through the end of the week.

Wildfires burning out of control across parts of central Canada are producing massive amounts of smoke that's being transported into our skies by upper-level winds.

Luckily, the highest concentrations of smoke particles have been above ground level, which means the air quality is good to moderate.

The air quality in Maryland is moderate on June 4, 2025, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment. Maryland Department of the Environment

Marylanders will continue to see some spectacular sunrises and sunsets across the area through Friday. The sun will have an orange to red tint to it, along with a disc-like shape.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday will help flush most of this current batch of Canadian wildfire smoke out of our sky.

Summer weather in Maryland

After a cool and unsettled stretch of weather for the last two weeks of May and the first few days of June, we're about to get our first summer preview of the season.

With a mostly sunny sky today, high temperatures warmed into the 80s by early afternoon. Areas along and near Chesapeake Bay will enjoy a bay breeze, keeping high temperatures in the mid-80s. Meanwhile, areas to the north and west of the Baltimore Beltway, high temperatures will get close to 90°. Humidity levels will be on the rise, but not unbearable.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be warm and quite muggy. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but widespread rain activity stays west of us, keeping us dry through Friday afternoon. Areas north and west of the Baltimore Beltway have a shot of reaching 90° Thursday and Friday as well.

Weekend rain in Maryland

Showers and thunderstorms will be approaching the area from the northwest Friday evening. Scattered storms are possible in our northern and western counties toward sunset.

A much greater chance of showers and thunderstorms will take place on Saturday. We'll see a good deal of humidity throughout the day with waves of showers and storms. Since we're expecting a good deal of cloud cover on Saturday, most of the storms should remain below severe limits. Outdoor plans and activities that are weather-dependent could be delayed or postponed due to the rain risk.

Sunday's forecast is trending cloudier and potentially showery at times. The cold front responsible for Saturday's storms will stall just to our south. This will allow for scattered showers to form across central and southern Maryland. This means you may need the umbrella at times Sunday due to this change in the forecast.

More unsettled weather is possible Monday and Tuesday, with showers redeveloping Monday.

A steadier and heavier round of showers and thunderstorms is likely Tuesday.

Drought improvement likely across Maryland

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms over the past few weeks have significantly cut down on long-term rainfall deficits across the state.

Most rainfall deficits in central Maryland are now below 2 inches after recent rains. There are even a few areas across the state that now have achieved a rainfall surplus.

A new drought update will be released Thursday morning, giving us a better idea of how much improvement the state has seen with the recent rains.