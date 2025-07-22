Summer weather in Maryland Tuesday brings low humidity, comfortable temperatures

Maryland will experience comfortable summer weather Tuesday, with warm temperatures, low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Humidity will begin to build Wednesday, but the heat will still be manageable, so we will enjoy another very good outdoor weather day.

The next round of heat and humidity begins to grow tough Thursday and turns potentially dangerous Friday through the weekend if heat preparations for the body aren't taken.

Hot, muggy weather in Maryland this week

A strengthening ridge of high pressure will bring a return of very hot and muggy conditions to not only Maryland, but most of the Mid-Atlantic. High temperatures Friday afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index will likely surpass 100 degrees.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day for potentially dangerous heat and humidity. Please add in plenty of water, breaks inside the A/C, and limiting time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

The intense heat and extremely high humidity levels will continue into the weekend. Despite high temperatures, a few degrees cooler than Friday, the air will feel even hotter with the incredibly high humidity levels. Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures 100° to 108°.

Sunday will be another sweltering hot and humid day with highs near 90° and feels like temperatures will top out near 100° to 105°.

A weak front may stall across our area or just south of us on Monday. Depending on the location of the boundary, more hot and muggy weather can be expected with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and feels like temperatures in the 90s.

Highs this weekend will remain in the low 90s with tropical humidity, pushing heat index values near or above 100. Overnight lows will struggle to fall below the 70s. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing significant rainfall totals over a short period of time, raising concerns for localized flooding.

Risk of severe weather in Maryland this Weekend

The combination of intense heat and humidity will be fuel for scattered to numerous thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

A weak cold front to our north will slowly ease south over the weekend triggering clusters of strong to severe storms. The strongest storms will have numerous and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, blinding downpours, damaging winds, and hail. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has tagged Saturday and Sunday as Alert Days for this combination of brutal heat and humidity, along with the possibility of powerful storms.

Saturday, the storms should be focused mid to late afternoon through the evening hours. Sunday, the storms may develop a bit earlier in the day and continue into the mid-evening hours.

While this weekend won't be a washout, please keep an eye to the sky and if you hear thunder roar, go indoors. There have been large numbers of people struck by lightning this summer while enjoying time outside.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for more updates on the timeline and intensity of this weekend's heat and storms.