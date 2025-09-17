Sudden showers and downpours across Maryland Wednesday

The coastal storm responsible for sending us waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms continues to churn to our south and east. As this area of low pressure works its way north, more showers and storms are expected today. While today isn't a washout, you'll need your rain gear and extra travel time.

The area of low pressure responsible for this rainy weather will slowly lift to our north and east overnight tonight through Thursday. This will allow for sunshine to return Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers and downpours across Maryland Wednesday

Waves of showers and thunderstorms that begin Tuesday across Maryland will continue into Wednesday. The wettest areas on Wednesday appears to be from the Baltimore Beltway and points north.

Widespread showers and locally heavy storms that crossed the Baltimore metro region early Wednesday are now slowly lifting north. The main batch of showers and storms is impacting much of Cecil, Harford, Baltimore, and Carroll counties. The weather south of this area could see some isolated to widely scattered showers flare up today, but these will come in waves as well, so we're not expecting a washout.

The downpours will be sudden and heavy, but only last about 15 to 30 minutes. During this time, visibility will drop and road conditions will be slick.

One thing that is consistent today is the wind, which will gust out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. In addition to the wind, the temperatures stay unseasonably cool in the upper 60s. A rain jacket and umbrella will serve you well Wednesday.

The coverage of showers and storms should continue to diminish as we head into this evening with just a left leftover sprinkles and light showers expected overnight.

Sunshine returns Thursday afternoon to Maryland

Expect widespread morning low clouds and a gloomy look and feel Thursday morning. This gloomy pocket of weather will transition to a partly to mostly sunny sky during the afternoon. As dry air continues to work into the area, we'll see the skies continue to clear. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Nice weather Friday into the weekend in Maryland

Friday looks warm and dry ahead of a strong cold front that sweeps in late. That front will knock temperatures back by 5 to 10 degrees heading into the weekend. Ahead of the cold front, we'll see high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s Friday afternoon.

The next system on the horizon approaches Sunday into Monday, but with limited moisture, only a small chance of showers is expected. Overall, the weekend looks seasonable, nice, and mainly dry, with highs settling back into the 70s.