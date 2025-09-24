Storms Expected to Develop Wednesday Afternoon in Maryland

The middle of the week started on the foggy side here in Maryland.

Morning fog leads to more clouds than sunshine today ahead of a few more showers. Some storms are possible but we are not expecting much in the way of strengthening. Spotty showers and storms develop this afternoon going into the evening. Due to an increase in humidity, we'll once more have the possibility for a few showers to produce heavier rainfall.

High temperatures will be a few degrees above seasonal normals - upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels remain elevated Wednesday through the end of the week.

Tonight, temperatures under cloudy (and for some areas, rainy) skies only fall into the mid to upper 60s. It won't be the best night to keep the windows open due to increased mugginess and scattered storms/showers.

Don't forget the rain gear heading out on Thursday morning. Much of the day will have at least a chance for a few showers in our area. We've issued a Possible Alert Day for Thursday as some storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Maryland under a level 1 risk for severe weather, meaning an isolated storm could reach severe level criteria. Damaging winds would be the biggest concern if storms begin to strengthen.

A few showers are still possible on Friday after a cold front crosses the area. That front appears to stall to our south, which could produce a few areas of rain this weekend. We'll continue to monitor the rain potential for your weekend plans.