Station North McDonald's closed until repairs following Saturday afternoon fire
BALTIMORE -- The McDonald's in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood will be closed until it repairs damage from a weekend fire, the local firefighters' union said.
Firefighters were sent to the fast-food restaurant in the unit block of West North Avenue on Saturday, union officials said.
Once there, they extinguished a fire in the kitchen, the local firefighters' union said.
The Baltimore City Health Department will need to approve the repairs before the restaurant can reopen, union officials said.
