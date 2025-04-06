State Police investigate triple fatal crash in Baltimore County

Protests take place around the country in response to Presidents Trump's action and more top stories

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed three people Saturday night in Baltimore County.

According to a release, a trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack was performing a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler on the inner loop of I-695 at Greenspring Avenue around 11:00 p.m. when the vehicle took off. "The trooper did not pursue the vehicle, deactivated his emergency lights and reentered traffic".

State Police say moments later, the trooper found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the grass area of the I-695 ramp to southbound I-83.

The preliminary investigation believes that the Jeep was attempting to exit onto the ramp for southbound I-83 when it lost control, hit an embankment then a tree before catching fire.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Crews from the Office of State Fire Marshal, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, and Baltimore County Police Department provided assistance to the scene.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team is leading this active investigation,.