State-of-the-art library coming to Downtown Columbia lakefront

BALTIMORE — Downtown Columbia is set to welcome a new state-of-the-art lakefront library, according to an announcement made by Gov. Wes Moore and Howard County leaders.

The existing downtown branch, which has become too small to accommodate the growing local population, will be demolished and replaced by a 100,000-square-foot library at the lakefront. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball called the new library "a project for the people that will serve as a transformative civic and educational center for all."

The striking design is a creation of internationally renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick. With an estimated budget of $143 million, funding for the project will be included in Ball's proposed FY 2024 capital budget, which will be submitted to the County Council on Friday.

Governor Wes Moore expressed the state's commitment to supporting the project. "We are excited to finalize a budget that includes direct investments for the downtown Columbia library and also for affordable housing," Moore said.

In addition to the new library, the project will also include a mixed-income residential apartment building with 240 units, operated by the Howard County Housing Commission.

Tonya Aikens, CEO of the Howard County Library Systems, envisions "A library that uplifts and inspires, that connects people with nature and connects all of us with one another."

The new library will be located at one end of Colorburst Park, connected to an existing trailhead.

Howard County resident Rosemary Davis shared her enthusiasm for the project, saying, "I spend a lot of time walking over here, and it's just a great idea to have that beauty in the background."