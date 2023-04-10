State lawmakers discuss gender-affirming care, gun control bills as 2023 legislative session nears end

BALTIMORE - We are now in our final hours of Maryland's 2023 legislative session.

Lawmakers are on the floor right now working to get legislation passed.

There are a few bills we're keeping a close eye on for you.

One deals with gun control and the other gender-affirming healthcare.

The bill addressing gender-affirming care has passed both the Senate and House and is now awaiting the governor's signature.

House Bill 283, also known as the Trans Health Equity Act, will expand Maryland Medicaid coverage of gender affirming healthcare, including coverage for surgeries and therapies.

The governor said he will sign this bill.

"In Maryland we choose to be different," Moore said. "In Maryland, we will lead different and I want every single person in this state to know that their authentic self is good enough."

The other legislation that is getting a lot of attention right now deals with gun control in the state.

Lawmakers are still discussing Senate Bill 1, which would prohibit people with concealed-carry licenses from wearing their firearms in certain locations, including polling places and certain health care facilities.

Governor Moore said he's taken a look at all of the gun control bills in the legislature and said they are all common sense policies.

We are monitoring these bills and will have more on them coming up on WJZ at 11 p.m.