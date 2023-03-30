State fire marshal: Increase in fire deaths the worst in Maryland's recent history

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's head fire marshal said Thursday that the state has seen "the worst increase in fire deaths" in the first three months of 2023 than in any other time in recent history.

Around 40 Maryland residents have died in fires, State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said.

Modern-day fires "burn faster and hotter and produce toxic smoke that can kill you quickly, Geraci said in a statement.

The leading cause of fires in Maryland are cooking, electrical, smoking materials, and heating appliances, he said.

Many Marylanders are failing to recognize the cause of fires and taking necessary steps to prevent them, Geraci said.

Preparing for a fire is a key step to surviving a fire. Geraci released a list of fire survival tips.

Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside each sleeping area and inside each bedroom. Battery-only alarms must be a ten-year sealed battery alarm. Call the local fire department or the State Fire Marshal's Office if you need smoke alarms. They are free, and we will even install them for you.

At night, make sure all bedroom doors are closed, and be sure to close all doors behind you when you are escaping a fire. This will prevent the spread of smoke and fire throughout your home and give you time to be rescued if trapped by a fire.

Meet with your family and develop an escape plan, have two ways out of every room. Make sure door locks are openable without using a key, and that bedroom windows are operational from the inside. Have a meeting place outside the home so your family can ensure everyone got out.

Get out and Stay Out Always! Once out, NEVER EVER go back inside a burning building! You will not come back out alive.

Once out, make that 911 call immediately to the fire department to get them started as soon as possible.