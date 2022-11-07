''Squeegee Collaborative' to give recommendations on handling of Baltimore's squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City leaders are expected to address their recommendations and plans this week in regards to the squeegee workers.

The controversial squeegee workers have been involved in many reported altercations with drivers throughout Baltimore.

Now, the City's "Squeegee Collaboration" group, which was launched in an effort to address the ongoing issues with young people on the street and why they turn to this type of work, will announce a proposed recommendation.

Mayor Brandon Scott's office confirmed to WJZ that some of these recommendations include, enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self-regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.

Earlier this week, three squeegee workers were arrested for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a driver and transferring more than $2,000 from a CashApp.

According to a statement of charges, the three squeegee workers were washing a driver's windshield on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Washington Boulevard, then took his phone and sent themselves money through CashApp.

Squeegee workers have been struck by vehicles, involved in altercations and injured on street corners.

"Stopping the traffic and everybody trying to go around them can cause some safety problems," a driver told WJZ.

In July, driver Tim Reynolds was shot and killed in a confrontation with a squeegee worker.

He had allegedly swung a baseball bat in their direction.

His family attorney claims his car was damaged prior to the altercation.

"They're very disrespectful. Some of them, not all of them," a driver said.