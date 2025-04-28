Spectacular weather across Maryland today, summery temps on the way

We have a picture perfect weather day ahead across Maryland with highs in the middle 70s. 80° temperatures arrive Tuesday along with some additional humidity.

We have a gorgeous weather day ahead across the state. Early morning temperatures started in the middle 40s, but will rebound nicely into the middle 70s this afternoon. With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, you'll want to make sure you have your sunscreen and sunglasses. The UV Index today will be a very high 8, which means you can burn in about 20 minutes without sunscreen.

Expect a mainly clear sky tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday will be another beautiful weather day. Sunshine will mix with clouds and we'll have a gusty southwest wind 10 to 25 mph. This will help temperatures warm into the middle to upper 80s with the warmest temperatures taking place north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. A strong line of thunderstorms will be approaching from the north and west late Tuesday evening, but should weaken well below severe limits before arriving Tuesday night.

Wednesday we'll have a pleasant breeze out of the northwest along with lower humidity and partly sunny skies. Highs Wednesday should top out in the upper 70s.

Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of a warm front. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80°. The warm front may a few showers and isolated thunderstorms with it late Thursday into Thursday night. The showers will be hit or miss, so not every neighborhood will get wet.

Friday will be breezy, warm, and turning more muggy. A cold front will approach the area in the afternoon with gusty thunderstorms. Before the storms arrive, temperatures should reach the middle 80s. Friday has our best chance of rain for the entire week. While rainfall amounts don't look that impressive, around 0.50", any rain will help with the ongoing and worsening drought situation.

Next weekend's weather continues to look fabulous with plenty of sunshine, a cool breeze, and highs in the lower 70s.