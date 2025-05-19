Spectacular weather across Maryland Monday, rain returns Tuesday night

Get ready for fantastic weather across Maryland on this Monday. Rain returns Tuesday night through Thursday. Memorial Day Weekend is trending dry and seasonably cool.

We have some outstanding weather to enjoy on this Monday. Expect plenty of sunshine, comfortably warm temperatures, a refreshing breeze, and low humidity. These factors will make it one of the nicest weather days of the season. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight will turn quite chilly with clear skies and lighter winds. Overnight lows will dip down into the middle to upper 40s in the colder neighborhoods north of Baltimore to near 50° in Baltimore City.

You'll want to take advantage of more nice weather Tuesday. After a chilly start to the day with early morning temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s, we'll see a pleasant afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 70s. Tuesday is a great day to get any weather dependent outdoor activities done as rain will begin as early as Tuesday night.

A warm front will approach our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing steady to heavy rain to the area. This batch of heavier rain would last several hours and could extend through the Wednesday morning commute. We've tagged Wednesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day with heavy rain possible during the heart of the morning commute. The steady rain should taper off midday into the afternoon hours with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the upper 50s to lower 60s..

Another batch of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening and night as an area of low pressure rides along the stalled frontal boundary to our south.

Thursday still looks unsettled as a slow-moving upper level low pivots across the area. This will bring periods of rain and showers across Maryland throughout the day. While we are expecting more wet weather, the rainfall rates shouldn't be as heavy as Wednesday. Highs on Thursday will top out in the middle 60s.

Rainfall totals from this upcoming stretch of rainy weather could range from 1 inch to 2.5". Western Maryland may see even heavier totals where flooding is a greater concern.

The clearing process will be slow behind this stubborn area of low pressure. Clouds will linger on Friday along with a chilly breeze. A few pop-up showers are still possible, but shouldn't last as long or be as widespread as Thursday.

Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking dry and seasonably cool. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Early morning temperatures will be in the 50s. The good news is any significant rain should avoid us for most of the upcoming holiday weekend.