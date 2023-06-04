Watch CBS News
'Sonic boom' caused by Department of Defense flight makes loud sound throughout DMV

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An authorized Department of Defense flight caused a loud boom in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said the flight created a sonic boom.

That was all the information that was provided.

Viewers reported to WJZ they heard a loud explosion sound.

Darin shared this video with WJZ.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management said "there is no threat associated with this incident."

First published on June 4, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

