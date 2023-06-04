'Sonic boom' caused by Department of Defense flight makes loud sound throughout DMV

BALTIMORE - An authorized Department of Defense flight caused a loud boom in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said the flight created a sonic boom.

That was all the information that was provided.

Viewers reported to WJZ they heard a loud explosion sound.

Darin shared this video with WJZ.

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management said "there is no threat associated with this incident."

We have confirmed with multiple official sources that the reported loud noise/explosion over parts of Maryland and the National Capital Region was the result of a sonic boom from military aircraft. There is no threat associated with this incident. — AACO Office of Emergency Management (@AACO_OEM) June 4, 2023