Showers to start Wednesday, drier conditions ahead

It was a wet start to Wednesday in Maryland.

A cold front slowly moved across the state to start the morning, producing mainly light showers. A few locations did deal with heavier rain briefly during the morning before those heavier showers fell apart or moved out. Showers will dry out through the morning hours into the midday. We could have an isolated shower or storm pop up this afternoon, as well. Generally, we are in a drying out trend after very bumpy weather on Monday and Tuesday.

Brighter skies are ahead for Thursday and the holiday weekend. Highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the 7-Day forecast. Thursday doesn't look completely dry as an isolated shower or two are possible in the afternoon.

Fourth of July will be ideal in our area. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s. Humidity values may be a little lower, therefore making it a bit more comfortable.

Humidity begins to increase again Saturday and Sunday ahead of early week showers and storms.