Showers and storms to impact Maryland later today into Saturday

Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today. Scattered showers and storms are possible this evening into part of Saturday. While there will be some showers and storms Saturday, the day will not be a washout.

We're waking up to a comfortable Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We'll see early sunshine giving way to thickening clouds. A southerly breeze at 10 to 20 mph will help warm temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. North and west of the Baltimore Beltway highs will top out in the lower 80s.

A warm front will approach the area this evening bringing some scattered sprinkles, showers, and isolated storms. The best chance for showers in Baltimore will be after sunset. Temperatures will stay in the 60s all night long. Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue through the overnight hours.

Part of Saturday morning looks wet in many of our neighborhoods. We'll see scattered showers lifting through the area. The best chance is before 10 am. Otherwise we'll see variable clouds Saturday with winds veering out of the west. This will help us warm-up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop along a strong cold front Saturday afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers and storms appears to be between 3p and 9p. Any shower or thunderstorm shouldn't last for more than 45 minutes.

Chilly air returns Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be windy, bright, and cool. Early morning temperatures will start in the 40s. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Monday will be a stunning weather day with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

A taste of summery warmth is likely Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Areas north and west of the Baltimore Beltway may even touch 90° on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front with isolated to scattered storms will cross the area Wednesday.

Behind the cold front, a wave of low pressure may bring additional showers and cooler weather to the area next Thursday.