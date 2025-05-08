Rain and scattered storms sweep into Maryland Thursday evening

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Scattered rain increases across Maryland after 3 p.m. Rain and thunder becomes more widespread after 7 p.m. Several rounds of rain and thunder are expected overnight, into Friday.

Widespread severe weather is not expected. But, one or two storms could approach severe levels. Gusty winds and small hail are possible with the strongest storms Thursday evening. Plan on rain being heavy at times as storms move through. Thunder may keep pets up tonight.

Friday begins with damp weather. Wet roads are possible during the morning commute. Steady light, to moderate, rain lingers into Friday afternoon across central Maryland and the eastern shore. Rain won't be all that heavy Friday.

Mother's Day Weekend weather looks fabulous, with plenty of sunshine. The First Alert Forecast includes dry weather for all of the moms across Maryland. Saturday begins chilly, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s across Baltimore. Saturday will be breezy. Northwest winds will average 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may top 30 MPH at times; windiest around the bay. Clouds give way to more sunshine through Saturday morning.

Increasing sunshine sends temperatures into the low and mid-70s Saturday afternoon. The weather gets even better Mother's Day. Winds relax, under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures approach 80° Sunday afternoon.

We hold onto one more nice day Monday, ahead of another storm system. Showers and storms return to Maryland Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.