Shots fired on Michigan State University campus, police urge to shelter in place

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University police are urging people to secure in place after shots were fired on campus Monday.

According to a tweet from the department, shots were fired near Berkey Hall. University police are currently searching for the suspect.

In an update at 9:26 p.m., police say another shooting was reported at IM East Fitness Center and multiple reported injuries. The center is being secure and "it appears there is only one suspect this time," according to MSU police.

The suspect is described as a short male with a mask, possibly Black.

"Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow," police said.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

An alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. urged people to "run, hide, fight."

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option."

This is a developing story and will be updated.