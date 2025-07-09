Severe weather with damaging winds, flooding possible in Maryland Wednesday

Maryland will potentially see another active day of severe weather Wednesday, as thunderstorms bring the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, intense lightning and an isolated risk of tornadoes.

Please have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings this afternoon into this evening.

Severe weather likely in Maryland

Wednesday is an Alert Day for the possibility of strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storms later in the day may be even more widespread than Tuesday, so please stay weather aware.

This morning will start off quiet, warm and muggy. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by lunchtime. Feels like temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s, so please stay hydrated and cool up until the storms cool us off.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will form as early as noon through 2 p.m. The best chance for this happening is across southern sections of the Beltway into parts of southern Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties. Storms will have the capability of deliver flash flooding with rainfall rates exceeding 2 inches per hour. In addition to flash flooding, intense lightning strikes, and damaging winds will be possible.

After 2 p.m. storms will start to become more numerous and widespread across the state of Maryland. We encourage you to have multiple ways to receive warnings, just incase you lose power. Widespread strong to severe storms will be possible through 10 p.m.

Any storm could deliver damaging wind gusts 60 to 70 mph, hail, intense cloud to ground lightning, and an isolated tornado. It appears that central and southern Maryland has the greatest risk of severe weather, but the risk exists across the entire state.

Severe thunderstorm watches are likely this afternoon and evening for the Baltimore region.

Flash flooding likely Wednesday across Maryland

A Flood Watch has been issued this afternoon and evening for the following counties: Baltimore, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot.

Flash flooding is a big concern today with storms moving slower than Tuesday's storms. This means the potential for slow-moving storms with intense rainfall rates in areas already saturated from recent storms. Storms have the capability of producing rainfall rates of more than 2 inches per hour. A large portion of our area can only handle 1 inch per hour rates based on the latest flash flood guidance.

If you see flood waters, please do not cross them. Flood waters may be deeper than you think. If you can avoid driving this afternoon and evening, this would be the best decision. If you must be out, please budget extra travel time and be prepared for possible road detours and closures due to flash flooding.

The risk for flash flooding and flooding could continue through the overnight hours, even after storms depart to storm runoff. Please proceed with caution if you must travel tonight, and stay home if that's an option.

Humidity, isolated storms through the weekend

Fortunately, today should be the last very busy weather day with respect to thunderstorms through the weekend. We'll continue with tropical levels of humidity every day with highs between 85° and 90°.

The morning hours look to be the quietest over the next several days, with the opportunity of isolated to widely scattered storms forming during the afternoon and evening hours.

This is the type of situation where you don't need to cancel your plans, but be prepared for the possibility of a passing afternoon gusty and heavy thunderstorm that lasts 45 minutes to one hour.