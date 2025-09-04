Alert Day for potential severe weather in Maryland Thursday afternoon

Parts of Maryland will see severe weather on Thursday, following more than two consecutive weeks without measurable rainfall in Baltimore.

The severe weather will bring gusty showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the evening. While many places won't receive a lot of rain, the risk of damaging winds is the main concern across the area as storms arrive from the west.

Summer warmth and humidity will be returning to the area this afternoon and will continue through Saturday evening.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Thursday and Saturday for the potential of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Anticipate travel delays and disruptions, along with postponements of some outdoor activities happening during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Severe weather in Maryland Thursday

Thursday will be a changeable weather day.

Early morning sunshine and mild temperatures have made it an enjoyable morning to be outside. For the rest of the morning and into this afternoon, expect south and southwest winds to increase to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Despite the gusty winds and warming temperatures, skies should stay partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon.

A broken line of strong to severe storms will arrive in the mountains of western Maryland by midday and then quickly move eastward across the state this afternoon. Arrival time could be as early as 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. across the western areas of Frederick, Carroll, and Howard counties. Baltimore City and the surrounding Baltimore Beltway communities will experience storms in the 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. timeline. Most of the strongest storms will exit the area before 8 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are the primary concern with storms. These type of gusts may knock down some trees and tree limbs and cause localized power outages. In addition to the wind concerns, the wind and rain combined with storms may postpone after-school and work activities this afternoon and evening and cause a slower-than-normal evening commute.

Summer heat Friday, severe storms Saturday

Friday will be seasonably hot and humid with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Humidity levels will be dramatically higher, so heat index values may reach the lower 90s.

Saturday will be another hot and muggy day before storms arrive. Expect highs in the upper 80s, and if storms hold off long enough, potentially lower 90s, especially along and east of I-95. Humidity levels will be very high, so heat index values will be above 90°.

Saturday is another ALERT DAY across Maryland for the potential of severe storms. Saturday morning will be your best time to get any outdoor work or activities done. Sunny, warm, and breezy weather is expected.

Strong to severe storms will rapidly form in the heat of the afternoon Saturday across Maryland. Multiple clusters of strong to severe storms will be possible 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. These storms may be stronger than Thursday's storms given more heat, humidity, and stronger forcing with the storm. Everyone should stay weather aware and be ready to act if severe weather watches and/or warnings are issued. With Orioles playing Saturday evening and the Maryland State Fair happening, plan on having an action plan incase severe weather threatens.

Fall-like weather returns to Maryland Sunday

Early morning showers on Sunday will quickly exit by midday.

Refreshingly cool, autumn-like air will sweep into the area Sunday and last through Wednesday. Expect early morning temperatuers in the 40s and 50s with crisp and sunny afternoons in the middle to upper 70s.