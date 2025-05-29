Risk for severe storms, rainy weather in Maryland Friday evening

Thursday will be a quieter weather day in Maryland.

The day looks mostly cloudy and dry after soaking rainfall on Wednesday delivered between 1 and 3 inches across the state.

Maryland received 1 to 3 inches of rain on Thursday, May 28, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

Humid in Maryland Thursday

Maryland will be dealing with high levels of humidity and seasonably warm temperatures throughout Thursday, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers and thundershowers are possible this evening.

This chance of wet weather will continue through the overnight hours. The showers and storms will be of the hit-or-miss variety, so not every neighborhood will get wet.

Patchy areas of fog will develop overnight and linger into the Friday morning commute.

Risk of severe storms, heavy rain Friday

Friday morning looks quiet with patchy morning fog and very muggy conditions.

Low clouds and fog will give way to partly sunny skies. The severe storm threat Friday is dependent on how warm we get during the day. The more sunshine we receive earlier in the day, means a greater severe weather threat during the evening.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day Friday afternoon and evening for the risk of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, which may produce areas of flooding.

There will be a few rounds of showers and heavy thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight hours. The greatest threat for damaging winds and hail will take place with the first round of strong storms between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. In addition to potential strong winds and hail, storms will have torrential downpours, so areas of poor drainage and urban flooding will be possible.

Additional clusters of heavy showers and storms will continue through the overnight hours. While most of these storms should not be severe, they will contain heavier downpours.

With the ground already saturated from recent heavy rain, the threshold for flooding is low. Any storm Friday evening or night could cause flooding, so please turn around and don't cross any roadway that's flooded.

Weather for Baltimore Orioles Game Friday

The Baltimore Orioles game scheduled for Friday evening against the White Sox needs to be watched closely.

A few rounds of strong storms are possible, so rain delays and/or a postponement will be possible if multiple storms cross over Camden Yards.

First pitch is at 7:05 pm. Outside of storms, expect a warm, muggy, and cloudy evening.

Saturday storms in Maryland

Saturday will stay unsettled with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible.

Thankfully, the atmosphere should have less energy than Friday, so the threat for severe weather is lower. We'll see a few rounds of showers and storms possible starting as early as the morning hours.

Another few clusters of storms will be possible midday into early evening. Some of the strongest storms will have heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Most of the storms should exit the area before 9 p.m.

Superb stretch of weather starts Sunday

A well-deserved period of quiet, comfortable, and beautiful spring weather begins Sunday. Sunday will be the coolest day of the stretch with highs in the mid-70s along with a gusty breeze.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, but with less wind.

Temperatures continue to warm Tuesday under plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs should climb into the lower to middle 80s.

The peak warmth will arrive midweek, where temperatures will soar into the upper 80s, with some spots away from Chesapeake Bay getting close to 90° with plenty of sunshine.