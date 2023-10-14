Service suspended at several Baltimore subway stations ahead of running festival

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration has suspended service at several of its metro stops.

The MTA is experiencing problems with its communications system and is trying to resolve them, according to transportation officials.

These difficulties have prompted the department to suspend metro service between West Coldspring and Johns Hopkins Hospital station, transportation officials said.

To mitigate this issue, the department is using a shuttle bus service to transport people to various metro stops.

The service disruption comes just as the 22nd annual Baltimore Running Festival is about to take place. The event will kick off on Saturday amid various other running events.

Over 13,000 people are expected to participate in the 26.2-mile-long marathon. It kicks off at the Brooks Robinson Statue near the intersection of W. Camden Street and Paca Street around 8 a.m.

The CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Half-Marathon will be held in conjunction with the marathon, too. So will the Curio Wellness 5K and Pandora 10K Races.

The races will begin at various locations across the city. They start as early as 7:30 a.m. and end by 3 p.m.

City officials initially touted the subway system as "a great option for traveling into and out of the city, as it will not be affected by the marathon."

Now, both runners and spectators who are headed to the Baltimore Running Festival are being encouraged to take the Light Rail train in and out of downtown Baltimore.

Additionally, MTA will operate an Express Shuttle bus that will travel from West Coldspring station to MLK Boulevard and Pratt Street so that festival attendees can gain access the starting line and the running course.

Another facet of the transportation issues is the software and hardware upgrade the MTA began implementing on Oct. 13. The upgrade process will continue through December 2024, according to transportation officials.

Due to the upgrade process, fare vending machines are accepting cash only. To purchase fares with a credit or debit card, a person must download the CharmPass mobile fare app.