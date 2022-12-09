Second man dies in hospital after Royal Farms shooting

BALTIMORE -- A second man died after a double shooting Thursday night at a South Baltimore gas station, police said.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a shooting at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

There, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head and leg. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died.

A 31-year-old man was also shot and walked to a nearby hospital as he suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police announced Friday morning that he later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.