Second man dies in hospital after Royal Farms shooting
BALTIMORE -- A second man died after a double shooting Thursday night at a South Baltimore gas station, police said.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. to a shooting at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue.
There, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the head and leg. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died.
A 31-year-old man was also shot and walked to a nearby hospital as he suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police announced Friday morning that he later died.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
