Search for possible second victim underway after water rescue at Gunpowder Park Beach

BALTIMORE -- One person was seriously injured and authorities are looking for a possible second victim after a water rescue Monday afternoon at Gunpower Park Beach in Middle River.

Baltimore County Police said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 7200 block of Graces Quarters Road, where a caller reported a person in the water who appeared to be drowning.

There, they found a victim who had been pulled to the shore by witnesses. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police said the Baltimore County Marine and Dive team also responded to assist after obtaining unconfirmed reports of a possible second subject in the water.

