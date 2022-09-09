Scott to make announcement on Baltimore Boil Water Advisory

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce an update Friday morning on a Boil Water Advisory for part of the city.

The mayor and DPW officials are expected to make the announcement at 9 a.m. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live

It's the fifth day under an advisory for West Baltimore after E.coli contamination was detected by the DPW in three water samples over the weekend.

The impacted area has shrunk and the boil advisory now only includes blocks north of Route 40 and entirely in the city limits, north and south Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street and east and west Carey Street to Pulaski Street. Here is a link to the interactive map.

The center of concern is in the Harlem Park and Sandtown-Winchester neighborhoods, where contamination was detected at a firehouse and two police facilities.

Here's what to know about the Boil Water Advisory.