Scott to announce nomination for Baltimore fire chief

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce his nomination Wednesday morning for the next head of the Baltimore City Fire Department.

CBS News Baltimore will stream the mayor's announcement at 10 a.m. in the player above.

The department has been without a chief since early last December, when Niles Ford resigned after the release of a report related to the January 2022 deaths of three firefighters. He was chief for eight years.

Assistant Chief of Operations - Dante Stewart has served as acting fire chief since Ford's resignation. The mayor's office initially said said three mmanders would take turns as chief while the city searched for Ford's successor.

Among the dozens of findings in the 314-page report were flags for deficiencies in certain training, lapses in communication and difficulties in controlling the scene after the collapse that killed the firefighters.

Related: Battalion Technician added to Baltimore fire department after release of Stricker Street fire report

The report, released by a board composed of firefighters from Baltimore and surrounding districts, also found evidence of a "competitive culture" within the department in its interviews with members. It also found that some members of the department did not feel comfortable or empowered to speak up on accountability issues with senior members.