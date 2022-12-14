SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Winter storm prompts delays and closures

BALTIMORE -- A storm of freezing rain has descended upon Maryland, bringing patchy ice to the Baltimore area and more severe conditions in Western Maryland.

Find local school closures and delays here.

Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.

The highest ice totals will be in Garrett & Allegany Counties which is why they are under Ice Storm Warnings starting this evening.

Ice totals up to half an inch are possible, with sleet accumulations up to one inch expected. The wintry mix will begin around midnight and spread into Central Maryland between 4 to 6 am.