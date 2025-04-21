Scattered showers arrive across Maryland this evening

Expect cloudy and cool weather across Maryland today with scattered showers arriving this evening and tonight. Warmer weather returns to the state Tuesday through Thursday.

We'll see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s and slowly climb to around 70° this afternoon. Areas to the west of the Baltimore Beltway will see high temperatures in the lower 70s with areas east of the Beltway experiencing highs in the upper 60s. There's a slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower today, but most of the daylight hours will be rain-free.

Scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm is possible tonight. The best window for the chance of sprinkles, showers, and a possible thunderstorm from 9 pm until 4 am. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the lower 60s.

Tuesday will feature a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s and climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The next cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region late Friday night into Saturday. This rain will be much needed, but it could also last most of Saturday leading to an indoor type of day. Showers and thunderstorms will help with the drought situation and also help flush out very high to extreme levels of tree pollen from the air.