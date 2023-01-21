Maryland Weather: Mild temps with a blend of sun and clouds to start your weekend

BALTIMORE- A calm start to this day. Over the mid day and afternoon we will have a mixture of clouds and sun. But we may see a few hours of mostly sunny skies before we become overcast later on this evening. Todays high will be 46°, the average high is 43°. Overnight we will drop to a near average of 31°.

That overcast will be the leading edge of what will be rain from lunchtime tomorrow through the rush hour Monday morning. The rain will be pretty steady at times and it is not out of the question, North and West of the "metro", to see a bit of a wintry mix. I think the best chance is toward Carroll and Frederick counties, and up toward Lancaster and York PA. This should not become problematic, but we will stay on top of this story.

Behind the Low moving by tomorrow we do not see a big hit of cold coming our way. But we do see a potent Low heading East. It will give us a glancing blow on Wednesday. Right now we feel this will be a rain event in the Mid-Atlantic, but that outlook will be refined over the next 48 hours.

Have a safe weekend!

Marty Bass