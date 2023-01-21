Maryland Weather: Rain returns by Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE- Mostly cloudy skies will continue across the region this weekend. Expect temperatures this afternoon to reach the mid 40s for most locations. The clouds will hang on through tonight with lows around 30. It will remain dry through the period.

Sunday will start cloudy and dry, but by afternoon, rain will move back into the area. The rain will become steady after sunset and last through early Monday morning before tapering off. If you have plans to be out and about on Sunday, do what you need to do in the morning to avoid the inconveniences of the wet weather.

Here's an updated timeline for Sunday. Cloudy & dry in the morning...rain moves in after noon and continues through early Monday. It will stay in the low 40s all day. You'll have all of Sunday morning to avoid getting wet if you need get out and run errands. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/oAU3UvuFbT — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 21, 2023

RAINY SUNDAY: The latest data suggests that rain will move into the #Baltimore Area just after noon Sunday. Steadier more prolonged light to moderate rain will move in after sunset and continue through early morning Monday. Take advantage of the dry weather today. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/lwhpgPwnAO — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 21, 2023

Rain will move out during the pre-dawn hours Monday, with a period of dry weather lasting through Tuesday. The next storm system will arrive on Wednesday with another round of rain. There are indications that the rain could begin as snow across areas near the PA border toward western Maryland before changing over to rain. This potential will be monitored closely in the coming days. Otherwise it will be another chance for a soaking rain across the area.

Rain will move out by early Thursday with some continuing snow showers for Western Maryland. Sun and clouds return for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s, still above average for this time of year. The next storm system is slated to arrive late next weekend with more rain.

WJZ METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY