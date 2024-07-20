Maryland Weather Saturday Showers

Chances of afternoon showers for your Saturday, temps peak in the high to mid 80s

BALTIMORE- Spotty showers give way to consistent rainfall across the forecast area this Saturday. Overall, we will see less than a 1/2" of rain.

It's possible there might be an isolated thunderstorm as well. A stalled frontal system over the Carolinas moves back over the forecast region.

We get a brief break Sunday, with sunshine peaking through, before a warm front moves through the area Monday, creating unsettled weather for the remainder of the week with a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms each day.

Lows tonight in the upper 60s.

Highs for the Sunday are in the low 90s.

Eventually the 80s do make a comeback, but unfortunately the humidity does return with it.

Increasing clouds and rain keep the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s for Monday.

Tuesday, there is a slight break in between systems, temperatures will again climb to around 90 degrees for the afternoon high.

Although the weather pattern will be rainy for much of the week, sunshine returns for Saturday!