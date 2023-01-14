Salvation Army partners with ZIPS Cleaner for annual winter clothing drive

BALTIMORE--As temperatures take a dip, The Salvation Army partners with the community for an annual winter clothing drive for people in need.

Coats, gloves and hats are needed when the winter chill arrives. But for people battling homelessness, it can be a means of survival.

Once again, The Salvation Army of Central Maryland is partnering with Today's 101.9 radio station to keep people warm with their annual clothing drive called Bundle Up Baltimore.

But this year, ZIPS Cleaners is joining the effort.

"I get to have a nice warm home to go to but to imagine...to not have that type of security," Millicent Holcomb, the owner of ZIPS Cleaners, said. "I can't wrap my head around it so to me this is a very small piece of just trying to help somebody struggling like that."

Two weeks ago, all 17 ZIPS dry cleaning locations placed bins in their lobbies and asked the community to donate warm outerwear.

Holcomb said she was overwhelmed by the people's generosity.

"The lobbies have been full of bins overflowing with lots of clothes and donations and such," she said. "We have great customers. They are very supportive. I knew they would come out but they came out even more than we even expected."

In 2022, the Salvation Army collected more than 1,200 blankets and coats and are hoping to surpass that goal this year.

"Need does not discriminate with ages." Capt. Katie Bernabe with The Salvation Army said. "So, we are taking for kids, for seniors, for adults, for men, for women, for everybody because it is the difference of being comfortable and surviving or not."

The donations will be sorted at The Salvation Army's warehouse.

Afterwards, they will pass out the warm gear to people in need at their feeding program in Baltimore. The program helps more than 250 people every night for six nights.