Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury

Trial in murder of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband enters second week

BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury.

Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.

Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.

Kargbo, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was a Mervo student.

On Friday, Kargbo admitted on the stand to killing Blue in self-defense.

He said he thought Blue may have been the person who shot up the house of a family friend whom he described as an "aunt" the month before.

Court documents show a 9-millimeter handgun was recovered at Kargbo's house when police arrested him days later.

In the second day of Kargbo's trial, the former Mervo High School student sat and watched footage of his Feb. 1, 2022 interrogation, exactly one year ago.

Kargbo is seen during the interrogation denying it was him in the video near the shooting scene.

Blue's family members cried as jurors watched body-worn camera video from the first arriving officers on scene, showing Blue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WJZ has previously reported Blue's murder was a case of "mistaken identity," per multiple sources.

Kargbo's attorney told the judge he's arguing for a manslaughter defense, instead of first-degree murder.