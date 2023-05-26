Watch CBS News
Rosedale fire damages multiple homes, leaves six displaced

BALTIMORE -- Six residents have been displaced by a two-alarm fire that tore through two multiple townhouses in Rosedale overnight the Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to the 6000 block of Radecke to find heavy fire conditions. 

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 7:50 AM

