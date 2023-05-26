Rosedale fire damages multiple homes, leaves six displaced
BALTIMORE -- Six residents have been displaced by a two-alarm fire that tore through two multiple townhouses in Rosedale overnight the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. to the 6000 block of Radecke to find heavy fire conditions.
No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
