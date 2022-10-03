Rookie Adley Rutschman voted by media as 2022 Most Valuable Orioles

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore media voted rookie catcher Adley Rutschman as the 2022 Most Valuable Oriole.

The struggling Orioles got a boost when Rutschman was officially promoted to the Major Leagues in early June.

Bmore media votes rookie @RutschmanAdley 2022 Most Valuable Oriole. Likely the first of many MVO’s for him. I had Rutschman 2nd on my ballot to Anthony Santander (leader in HR, RBI, OBP & SLG). Both deserving. Memorable O’s season #Rebuild ⚾️ @wjz @WJZ13sports pic.twitter.com/fDNYNuwFRj — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) October 3, 2022

They went from last place in the American League East to competing for a playoff berth. And although they fell short, the Orioles will still have an above .500 record for the first time since 2016.

And the O's future looks bright, with Rutschman and rookie Gunnar Henderson.

Rutschman batted .254 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 111 games. He also had a team-best 35 doubles.