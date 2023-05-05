Suspect in death of Canton T-Mobile employee was identified by robbery detective: charging docs

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County robbery detective identified the 18-year-old man charged with murder in the shooting of a T-Mobile employee in Canton over the weekend, leading to his arrest, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Police announced Thursday they had taken Arthur McCaden, 18, into custody and charged him with first-degree murder. It was announced hours later a 14-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder too.

Officers responded around 4:30 Sunday to the T-Mobile on Boston Street for a reported shooting, where they found 23-year-old Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez shot once in the chest, the documents said. He was rushed to a hospital, but died the next day.

Police said the two suspects entered the store and announced a robbery. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot Gonzalez before the duo fled.

Images were taken from surveillance footage of the incident and "attempt to identify" fliers were shared. According to the charging documents, the robbery detective identified McCaden on May 1.

On May 3, detectives interviewed a witness who was able to identify McCaden as the suspect.

He was arrested Thursday around noon in Northeast Baltimore the 5200 block of St. Charles Avenue, and remains held without bond.