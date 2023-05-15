Road closures remain in Downtown Baltimore after steam pipe explosion injures 4

BALTIMORE -- Street closures remain in effect Monday in Downtown Baltimore after a steam pipe explosion injured four workers Sunday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said as of 5 a.m. Monday, two lanes are open on Eastbound Pratt Street between Greene Street and Howard Street, but Eutaw Street remains closed.

"Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists in the area should use caution and plan ahead for traffic delays," the agency said.

Officials said the steam line explosion happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. Pratt Street and S. Eutaw Street, and caused major traffic delays and detours.

BGE said one of its crews struck an unmarked pipe, causing a water leak. That leak caused the steam line to rupture north of the struck water main on Eutaw Street.

The steam explosion caused pieces of gravel and roadway to explode, which injured four workers.

The Baltimore Fire Department said four workers were treated for injuries and three of them were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.