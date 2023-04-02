Watch CBS News
Local

Road closures prompted by crash leaving one dead, at least three injured in Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE-- Anne Arundel officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and at least three others injured.

Fire officials  responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road in Glen Burnie at approximately 12:52 p.m. Sunday, officials said. 

Shortly after arriving, officials found three people injured; they were each taken to area hospitals.

One person has died from the accident, according to fire officials. 

The area of Ritchie Highway and Marley Station are closed due to the severity of this accident, according to Anne Arundel County Police. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for more updates. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.