Road closures prompted by crash leaving one dead, at least three injured in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE-- Anne Arundel officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and at least three others injured.
Fire officials responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road in Glen Burnie at approximately 12:52 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
Shortly after arriving, officials found three people injured; they were each taken to area hospitals.
One person has died from the accident, according to fire officials.
The area of Ritchie Highway and Marley Station are closed due to the severity of this accident, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for more updates.
