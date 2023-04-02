Road closures prompted by crash leaving one dead, at least three injured in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE-- Anne Arundel officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and at least three others injured.

Fire officials responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road in Glen Burnie at approximately 12:52 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

Shortly after arriving, officials found three people injured; they were each taken to area hospitals.

One person has died from the accident, according to fire officials.

#MDTraffic - Road Closure Ritchie Hwy NB/Marley Station Rd Glen Burnie due to serious injury veh. crash. Emergency crews on scene. Expect delays. Use alternate routes as emergency crews are on scene. Updates will be posted @AACOPD — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) April 2, 2023

The area of Ritchie Highway and Marley Station are closed due to the severity of this accident, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

