Reward offered for arrest in attempted murder of 14-year-old on Prince George's school bus

BALTIMORE - A $12,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for a teen accused of attempted murder on a school bus earlier this month.

The suspect, who goes by "Baby K," is a 15-year-old boy facing adult charges of attempted murder.

Police said around 4:55 p.m. on May 1, four people board a school bus.

One of the suspects, later identified as "Baby K", displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot a 14-year-old multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned. Ammunition was recovered from the bus.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects and the 14-year-old were known to each other. Preliminarily, the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute.

Three of the four suspects wanted in this investigation are in custody.

The suspects are a 14-year-old boy from Suitland, a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills, and a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill. They are charged as adults.

Police believe a 14-year-old girl was the mastermind in the attack.

"Baby K" is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 23-0025719.