Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant among wounded warriors with stories, participating in 'Soldier Ride'

ANNAPOLIS - The Wounded Warrior Project kicked off its "Soldier Ride" Wednesday in Annapolis.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Mark Lalli was one of the 30 wounded warriors that participated.

He has been involved with Wounded Warriors since he was injured during a training mission 15 years ago.

Staff Sergeant Lalli led the pack down the home stretch after a 17-mile bike ride through Annapolis.

More than 30 wounded warriors from the East Coast participated in the ride, which is the start of a multi-day adaptive cycling event.

Staff Sergeant Lalli told WJZ he has been involved with Wounded Warrior project since 2007, the year he was injured during a training exercise in Italy.

"I was a Blackhawk crew chief and our aircraft had a malfunction and went down," Staff Sergeant Lalli said. "We had 11 on board and we lost six that day, and the only reason I survived that crash is because the pilots on board that day, my brothers, didn't survive. They gave their lives to give me a chance. Every day I move forward for them, move forward to honor their sacrifice."

Staff Sergeant Lalli suffered a traumatic brain injury, more than two dozen broken bones and some paralysis.

His recovery was 20 months of in-patient rehab. He said it was excruciating, but worth it.

"It's literally like having to be reborn," Staff Sergeant Lalli said. "You have to learn how to feed yourself again. You learn everything from tying your shoes to driving a car again."

Staff Sergeant Lalli has come a long way since that helicopter crash in Italy. Today, he not only rides bikes, but horses as well.

He told WJZ he lives every day to honor his brothers who sacrificed their lives for his.

"I am here because they are not, so I have to live for their sacrifice," Staff Sergeant Lalli said.