18 residents displaced, eight townhouses condemned after explosion, fire in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE-- Eighteen residents were displaced and eight townhouses were condemned after a fire ripped through a community Saturday night in Aberdeen.

Some of those townhomes, in the 4700 block of Witchhazel Way, collapsed because of the fire, according to fire officials.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m.

Harford County fire officials shared a doorbell camera video showing one of several explosions during the two-alarm fire.

"It was like a big bang. I thought it was a gunshot," neighbor Rachel Nunn said.

Here is a door bell cam video from John Sheridan showing one of several explosions during last night’s 2 alarm fire in #AberdeenMD. Eight homes were condemned. @MarylandOSFM determined the fire started in the rear of the 4700 block of Witchhazel and estimate damages at $5million. https://t.co/sFE01u4Yb7 pic.twitter.com/JARSv7PXEN — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) May 21, 2023

It took firefighters about two hours to control. One firefighter was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Updated information from the fire on Witchhazel Wy in #Aberdeen.https://t.co/5H2sXooJ1n pic.twitter.com/4cAdKG9efe — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) May 21, 2023

The fire caused three of the homes to collapse, with the others sustaining extensive fire, soot and water damage, according to investigators.

Fire officials said the intense heat from the fire also caused extensive heat-related damage to multiple other nearby homes.

Investigators said the fire originated within the rear area of one of the middle units.

With the assistance of the Harford County Roads Department, firefighters used heavy equipment to remove debris and vehicles that were destroyed by the fire.

BGE crews disconnected the electricity and gas, and Harford County Building and Inspections condemned the block of the homes that were affected.

Preliminary estimates for property loss are valued at $5 million.

Officials said there were no injuries.

"Houses can be repaired. Houses can be fixed, but lives you can't get a new one of those," neighbor Ian Wingfield said.

Volunteer Firefighters from @AbingdonFire and surrounding companies are on scene of a 2-alarm fire in the 4700 block of Witchhazel Wy in #Aberdeen. Eight townhouses are involved in fire. @HarfordCountyMD Disaster Assistance is on scene assisting the victims. pic.twitter.com/NAoIQ2yoP1 — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) May 21, 2023