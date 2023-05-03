Reports: Ravens to sign cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal

BALTIMORE -The Ravens are close to adding another piece to their secondary.

According to reports, the Ravens are about to sign cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

CBS's Sports Josina Anderson reports the deal is one year for $6 million.

Money update: CB Rock Ya-Sin is signing a 1-year deal with the #Ravens, worth up to $6M.@AdamSchefter first on agreement. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 3, 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Ya-Sin was in Baltimore taking his physical on Wednesday.

Ya-Sin played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

He has 183 career tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also has 27 pass breakups.

Ya-Sin was a second-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was traded to the Raiders prior to the 2022 season.

Ya-Sin joins a Ravens secondary that includes Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.