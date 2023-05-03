Watch CBS News
Sports

Reports: Ravens to sign cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -The Ravens are close to adding another piece to their secondary.

According to reports, the Ravens are about to sign cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

CBS's Sports Josina Anderson reports the deal is one year for $6 million.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Ya-Sin was in Baltimore taking his physical on Wednesday.

Ya-Sin played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

He has 183 career tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He also has 27 pass breakups.

Ya-Sin was a second-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was traded to the Raiders prior to the 2022 season.

Ya-Sin joins a Ravens secondary that includes Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.