Reported threat prompts evacuations at Frostburg State University in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Several buildings were evacuated because of a reported threat at Frostburg State University Monday in Frostburg, Maryland.

The school did not say what the threat was, but police are on campus investigating.

"FSU was notified of a possible threat to campus," Frostburg State said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated. Student, faculty and staff safety is our priority. We're working with all appropriate public safety agencies. Updates will be provided when available."  

WJZ will provide updates as it becomes available.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 8:03 PM

