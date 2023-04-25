Reported threat prompts evacuations at Frostburg State University in Maryland

Several buildings were evacuated because of a reported threat at Frostburg State University Monday in Frostburg, Maryland.

The school did not say what the threat was, but police are on campus investigating.

FSU was notified of a possible threat to campus. Out of an abundance of caution, several buildings were evacuated. Student, faculty and staff safety is our priority. We're working with all appropriate public safety agencies. Updates will be provided when available. — Frostburg State University (@FrostburgState) April 24, 2023

