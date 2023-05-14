Reported explosion causes water main break in downtown Baltimore, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Crews are responding to a water main break Sunday evening after a reported explosion in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said a steam line explosion happened at the intersection of W. Pratt Street and S. Eutaw Street.

Steam line explosion at intersection of W Pratt St and S Eutaw St. Please avoid the entire block bounded by W Lombard St, S Eutaw St, W Pratt St, and S Paca St. First responders are on scene. More info to follow. — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) May 14, 2023

WJZ crews were at the scene where debris and water covered the ground.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.