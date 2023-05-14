Reported explosion causes water main break in downtown Baltimore, officials say
BALTIMORE -- Crews are responding to a water main break Sunday evening after a reported explosion in downtown Baltimore.
Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said a steam line explosion happened at the intersection of W. Pratt Street and S. Eutaw Street.
WJZ crews were at the scene where debris and water covered the ground.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
