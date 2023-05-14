Watch CBS News
Reported explosion causes water main break in downtown Baltimore, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Crews are responding to a water main break Sunday evening after a reported explosion in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said a steam line explosion happened at the intersection of W. Pratt Street and S. Eutaw Street.

WJZ crews were at the scene where debris and water covered the ground.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

May 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

