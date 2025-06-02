Refreshing weather in Maryland Monday followed by heat and humidity

Maryland experienced chilly weather Monday morning.

Temperatures started in the middle to upper 40s with a mostly clear sky. Warmer weather will return to the area this afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 70s. A wind out of the northwest will keep temperatures comfortable and humidity levels low.

Under a mostly clear sky tonight, expect another cool night with lows dipping down into the lower to middle 50s.

Warmer Tuesday in Maryland

While Tuesday morning will start comfortably cool with early morning temperatures in the 50s to near 60°, warmer weather will build into the area midday into the afternoon hours.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s with a south-southwest wind at 10 mph. Humidity levels will remain comfortable.

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches Maryland

In addition to a warm Tuesday, the sky will likely be very hazy in Maryland.

Canadian wildfire smoke that has been visible in our sky since Sunday will continue to build across the state. This heavier concentration of smoke means that some of the smoke may reach ground level. This would create a film or haze over the sun. It may also give the air a smoky smell across parts of Maryland.

The best chance of experiencing this Tuesday would be across west-central Maryland, however, the whole state will see some impacts from haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke.

Summer-like weather in Maryland this week

The first taste of summer heat and humidity will build into Maryland by Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will climb into the upper 80s near Chesapeake Bay to the lower 90s north and west of the Baltimore Beltway.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the stretch with heat and humidity all across the state. Many areas will experience their first 90° day of the year so far. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but there looks to be little to no thunderstorms on Thursday to cool us off.

Friday will be muggy and warm with an isolated thunderstorm or two later in the day. Otherwise, expect summer-like temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered strong storms Saturday

A strong cold front will approach the Baltimore area Saturday from the northwest.

Saturday looks to start dry, warm, and muggy with partial sunshine. As heat and humidity builds throughout the day, the cold front will start to trigger scattered thunderstorms across Pennsylvania and western Maryland.

These storms could intensify and become strong to severe by the time they reach our area Saturday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned as the WJZ First Alert Weather Team will fine-tune this forecast once we gain more clarity on the timing and intensity of storms.

Superb weather Sunday

Behind Saturday's strong cold front, humidity levels should fall throughout Sunday as the sky clears during the morning. Expect mostly sunny, breezy, and low-humidity conditions. This should make it a spectacular day to be outside. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.