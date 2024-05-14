Red Lobster is closing nearly 50 restaurants. Here's where they're located.

Red Lobster is closing at least 48 of its restaurants Red Lobster is closing at least 48 of its restaurants 00:17

Red Lobster is closing at more than 50 of its restaurants across the country, according to a company that helps businesses liquidate restaurant equipment.

Neal Sherman, CEO of TAGeX Brands, promoted a "Winner Takes All" liquidation sale of "fixtures, furniture and equipment" in a video posted Monday on LinkedIn that included a link for those who wished to bid.

Red Lobster has consistently lost money for years. In an attempt to boost traffic at its restaurants, the company last year expanded its all-you-can-eat shrimp deal. Customers' appetites, however, ate into profits as demand overwhelmed what the chain could afford, resulting in financial losses.

Rumblings of a possible bankruptcy emerged this spring when the company tapped Jonathan Tibus as its new chief executive. Tibus is a managing partner at advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal and is known for restructuring corporate entities.

As recently as last month, Red Lobster was seeking a buyer in hopes the company could avoid bankruptcy, CNBC reported.

Red Lobster's owner, Thai Union, first invested in Red Lobster in 2016 and upped its stake in 2020. In January, the company announced plans to sell its minority stake. CEO Thiraphong Chansiri said the pandemic, higher interest rates, rising material and labor costs have all played a role in Red Lobster's poor financial performance.

Red recorded a $19 million loss in the first nine months of last year, Thai Union said in a statement.

Red Lobster and Thai Union didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, auctions for 48 locations were still live after another four sales closed Monday, TAGeX Brands told The Associated Press via email.

Red Lobster's roots date back to 1968, when the first restaurant opened in Lakeland, Florida. In the decades following, the chain expanded rapidly. Red Lobster currently touts more than 700 locations worldwide.

Following are the 48 restaurants that Red Lobster has closed.

Alabama

1805 Opelika Highway in Auburn

2027 Beltline Road Southwest in Decatur

California

1345 Dana Drive in Redding

6440 Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park

1400 Howe Avenue in Sacramento

8330 Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego

21233 Hawthorne Boulevard in Torrance

Colorado

8268 East Northfield Boulevard in Denver

810 South Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood

9067 Westview Road in Lone Tree

4455 Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge

Florida

340 West State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs

6910 West Newberry Road in Gainesville

1750 West 49th Street in Hialeah

10500 East Ulmerton Road in Largo

8003 Golden Sky Lane in Orlando

Georgia

1956 West Broad Street in Athens

1050 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell

2105 Veterans Boulevard in Dublin

Idaho

2115 Thain Grade in Lewiston

Illinois

391 West Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale

3217 Vermilion Street in Danville

Indiana

1752 North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis

3009 Brittany Court in Elkhart

Iowa

3040 Dial Drive in Council Bluffs

941 East San Marnan Drive in Waterloo

Maryland

15700 Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg

9011 Snowden Square Drive in Columbia

8533 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring

14368 Baltimore Avenue in Laurel

Michigan

4220 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot

Mississippi

3897 Promenade Parkway in D'Iberville

New York

4010 Maple Road in Amherst

1 Miron Lane in Kingston

655 West Jefferson Road in Rochester

New Jersey

303 NJ-10 in Ledgewood

North Dakota

2675 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks

Oklahoma

3112 Northwest Cache Road in Lawton

South Carolina

10000 Highway 17 North, Myrtle Beach

Texas

104 Texas 332 in Lake Jackson

3515 McCann Road in Longview

7835 Interstate 35 South in San Antonio

Virginia

119 Temple Lake Drive in Colonial Heights

2100 Richmond Road in Williamsburg

12580 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

Washington State

3208 Northwest Randall Way in Silverdale

Wisconsin

2801 North Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa

3333 State Road 16 in La Crosse

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.